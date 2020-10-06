Kerala journalists' forum condemns UP police action against scribe arrested in Hathras case

Terming the arrest of a journalist by the UP police on charges of sedition as an act of butchering democracy, journalists' forum in Kerala has sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of UP and Kerala into the matter.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists said in a statement that the arrest of Delhi-based Malayali journalist Siddique Kappan was an attempt to divert attention from atrocities towards dalits.

The union sought intervention of the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers to ensure justice to Kappan, who is also secretary of the union's Delhi unit.

Kappan had worked in Kerala before moving to Delhi.