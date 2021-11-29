Kerala leader Jose K Mani re-elected to Rajya Sabha

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani has been re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Mani, who was earlier elected to the Rajya Sabha as a candidate of the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala, has now been elected as a representative of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front as the Kerala Congress (M) party had left the UDF and joined the Left-front.

In the 140-member Kerala Assembly, 137 cast their votes. While 96 voted in favour of Mani, 40 favoured Congress's Sooranad Rajasekharan. The vote of one Left-front MLA became invalid due to flaws in casting vote.

Mani resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat early this year to contest in the Kerala Assembly polls. But he lost in the seat that was being represented by his father KM Mani for over 50 years in a row till his death.

Jose K Mani was earlier a member of the Lok Sabha also.

