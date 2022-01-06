Kerala logs 50 fresh cases of Omicron; tally at 280

Kerala logs 50 fresh cases of Omicron; tally at 280

A day ago the state had logged 49 cases of Omicron

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 06 2022, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2022, 18:13 ist
Health workers take swab samples for Covid-19 testing. Credit: PTI Photo

Omicron cases continued to increase in Kerala with the state on Thursday reporting 50 fresh cases of this new variant of Covid-19, taking the tally to 280, the health department said.

A day ago the state had logged 49 cases of Omicron. Of the 50 patients reported on Thursday, 18 were from Ernakulam, 8 from Thiruvananthapuram, 7 from Pathanamthitta, 5 each from Kottayam and Malappuram, 3 from Kollam and 1 each from Alappuzha, Thrissur, Palakkad, a health department release said.

Also Read | Mix and match of Covaxin, Covishield elicits 4 times more antibody response: Study

Besides these, a Coimbatore native, who returned from Egypt, also tested positive for Omicron while he was in Kerala, the release said. According to the release, 32 of the Omicron infected persons had come from the UAE.

The remaining came from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK, Italy, Ukraine, Sweden, Singapore and the Maldives. "With this, Omicron has been confirmed for a total of 280 people in the state. Of them 186 came from low risk countries and 64 from high risk countries. A total of 30 people were infected through contact," the release said.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

How could the Big Bang arise from nothing?

How could the Big Bang arise from nothing?

Afghan Taliban do little to stop Pakistan fighters

Afghan Taliban do little to stop Pakistan fighters

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance as infections surge

Omicron thwarts Grammys, Sundance as infections surge

Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Myanmar poverty pushes thousands to Thailand

Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie

Barbie x Balmain toys could be the next fashion biggie

 