Kerala man held for suspected funding of anti-CAA protests in Delhi

A youth was held by the Enforcement Directorate from the Thiruvananthapuram airport while trying to board a flight to Muscat on Saturday.

According to sources, Rouf Sherief, aged around 25, hailing from suburbs of Kollam district was an activist of Campus Front affiliated to the Popular Front of India. He was learnt to be under the scanner for allegedly funding anti-CAA protests in Delhi. The ED had issued a lookout notice for him.

The ED had recently carried out raids at the houses of many PFI leaders in Kerala as well as other states in this connection.