Kerala man held for suspect anti-CAA funding links

Kerala man held for suspected funding of anti-CAA protests in Delhi

The 25-year-old man was stopped by ED from boarding a flight to Oman

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 12 2020, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 19:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A youth was held by the Enforcement Directorate from the Thiruvananthapuram airport while trying to board a flight to Muscat on Saturday.

According to sources, Rouf Sherief, aged around 25, hailing from suburbs of Kollam district was an activist of Campus Front affiliated to the Popular Front of India. He was learnt to be under the scanner for allegedly funding anti-CAA protests in Delhi. The ED had issued a lookout notice for him.

The ED had recently carried out raids at the houses of many PFI leaders in Kerala as well as other states in this connection.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Citizenship Amendment Act
Protests
Delhi
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

 