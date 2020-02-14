Kerala man in trouble for tearing currency notes

One person is in the dock at Kollam district in south Kerala for tearing currency notes and posting the video on the social media.

Nivas, a native of Umayanallor in Kollam city, allegedly tore currency notes of Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 denominations which was returned to him by a lady whose husband had borrowed the amount from him. Nivas's wife shot it using mobile phone camera and it went viral after someone posted in on the social media. After it triggered strong criticism, a BJP local leader lodged a complaint, following which, the police on Thursday registered a case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act as well as Indian Penal Code.

According to the Kollam city police, prima faice evidence show that Nivaz had torn the currency notes but later maintained that those were dummy currency notes that he had purchased for his children to play.

A youth of the locality had borrowed around Rs. 2,500 from Nivas who is running a shop. The borrower allegedly failed to return the money at the time stipulated by Nivas, which caused tensions between the two. The youth later went abroad for job and his wife went to Nivas's house the other day to return the money. This is when Nivas allegedly tore the currency notes in front of the lady to express his anger for delay in returning the money and threw it. He also made his wife shoot it on mobile. It was said to be posted on the social media by one of his friends.

Strong reaction triggered against Nivas after the video went viral and many demanded sedition charges against him.

The police recorded Nivas's statement and further steps like arrest are likely to be taken soon, said police sources.