Kerala minister in dock for evidence tampering in drugs case

Causing embarrassment to lawyer-turned minister Antony Raju, a document in support of an allegation of him tampering with evidence in a drug peddling case came out in public on Sunday.

Raju was charge-sheeted back in 2006 for tampering with an undergarment allegedly used for smuggling hashish by an Australian national in 1990.

On Sunday, a document showed that Raju, the Australian national's lawyer, collected the piece of clothing and other belongings and later returned it.

The Australian national was held for smuggling hashish in 1990 through Thiruvananthapuram airport. He was acquitted after his lawyers maintained that the garment produced as evidence did not suit the accused.

Later the police got information that the garment was collected from the courtroom by bribing the official in charge and was later returned after reducing its size.