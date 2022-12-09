Kerala minister who quit over Constitution remarks may be re-inducted

A Kerala minister who resigned in July following certain remarks against the Constitution may re-enter the state Cabinet soon as the police have given him a clean chit.

CPM leader Saji Cheriyan, former culture and fisheries minister, had to resign after a case was registered against him over the remarks on the Constitution.

The state police submitted a report in a local court at Thiruvalla in the Pathanamthitta district on Thursday, acquitting him of the charges citing that Cheriyan did not dishonour the Constitution. The Kerala High Court also dismissed pleas to disqualify Cheriyan from holding the MLA post.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan told reporters after the party state secretariat meeting on Friday that the party would discuss and decide on re-inducting him.

Party sources said the CPM might wait for a court decision on the police report before re-inducting him.

There were speculations that the party would re-induct him if he were acquitted, as no person replaced him. The portfolios he was holding were only shared among other ministers.