Kerala MPs stage demonstration against Lakshadweep administrator

Left front MPs from Kerala staged a sit-in in front of Kerala Raj Bhavan to protest against the Lakshadweep administrator Praful K Patel.

Kareem alleged that Patel was implementing the directives of the BJP leadership and trying to saffronise the islands. Considering the resentment of the people of Lakshadweep the administrator should be recalled by the centre.

Though Kareem and other MPs from Kerala planned a visit to Lakshadweep, the administration denied it citing the fresh restrictions imposed in view of Covid-19.