Kerala nurse who recovered from coronavirus wants to serve again in COVID-19 ward

A nurse in Kerala is becoming a role model as she expressed her willingness to work again in coronavirus care wards even as she just recovered from the infection she contracted while taking care of the COVID-19 infected elderly couple.

Reshma Mohandas, a nurse at the Kottayam medical college hospital, was discharged after recovering on Saturday, along with the aged couple who also got a miraculous recovery. While being accorded a farewell by the hospital staff on getting discharged, Reshma told them that she wishes to rejoin duty in the coronavirus ward itself after her 14 day home observation was over.

A native of Tripunithura in Kochi, Reshma was personally congratulated by many including actress Manju Warrier and Kerala Health Minister K K Sahilaja for her dedicated service.

When the COVID-19 care ward started functioning at the hospital, Reshma was among those who came forward to work in the ward. She was among those who took personal care of the aged couple from Pathanamthitta district. Since the aged woman had hearing problems, nurses had to often work very close to her.

Eventually, Reshma also became a patient in the same ward after being tested coronavirus positive on March 24.

Reshma said that she was confident of coming out of the infection as she was very well aware of the quality treatment available at the hospital.