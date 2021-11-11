Kerala Oppn MLAs ride bicycles to Assembly demanding cut in state fuel taxes

The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front MLAs in Kerala reached the state Assembly on Thursday by riding bicycles as part of the protest demanding reduction in state taxes on fuel.

The opposition also boycotted the proceedings of the House after permission was denied for an adjournment motion on the matter and the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front rejected the demand to reduce the state taxes on fuel.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal reiterated that it was for the Centre to reduce the taxes. He also said that Kerala government did not increase the tax on fuel even during the acute fall in revenue during the Covid pandemic.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that the left-front government in now getting almost ten times higher revenue from taxes on fuel compared to the revenue received by the state government during the time of the Congress government.

While the Finance Minster termed the bicycle ride by the opposition MLAs to the Assembly as a political gimmick, the opposition leader countered it by claiming that the left-front members did not participate in a similar protest by opposition MPs at the Parliament against the Centre over fuel price hike.

Making the call for boycotting the House on the last day of the current session, the opposition leader also said that the stirs against fuel price hike would be intensified further.

The Congress already announced a slew of protests including a human-chain demanding reduction in taxes on fuel.

