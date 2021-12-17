Kerala parties divided over high-speed rail project

The proposed semi-high-speed rail project in Kerala has led to political turmoil within both the ruling and Opposition parties in Kerala.

While Congress MP Shashi Tharoor caused embarrassment to United Democratic Front (UDF), differences within the CPI, the second-largest party in the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front, is causing embarrassment for the ruling front over the much-hyped project.

While Congress in Kerala has openly expressed resentment over Tharoor's stand, the parliamentarian made a post on social media on Friday hailing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's development outlook. "Enjoyed discussing Kerala’s development with CM Pinarayi Vijayan. On some issues, it is necessary to put political differences aside and get on with growth. The young people of our state deserve opportunities that the current economic situation does not offer them," he said.

Tharoor has kept off from signing a memorandum submitted by Congress MPs from Kerala opposing the semi-high-speed rail project maintaining that he needed to study more about the plan. A committee of the Congress-led UDF did a detailed study on the project and the party has decided to launch agitation against it, citing environmental concerns and financial burdens.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has taken up the matter seriously with senior leaders like opposition leader V D Satheesan and former Kerala PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran coming out openly against Tharoor's stand. Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran said that the party would ask the MP about his stand. He also said that the party would be going ahead with the protests against the rail project.

The indifferences within the CPI over the project came up during the party state council meeting on Thursday. While there were reports that CPI MP Binoy Viswam kept off from a delegation of Left MPs who called on railway authorities on Friday, party state secretary Kanam Rajendran maintained that the MP could not join the delegation due to personal inconveniences.

Many CPI leaders reportedly maintained in the state council meeting that the government was showing undue haste in taking forward the project amid serious issues and financial crunches of the state. However, since the project is highlighted in the front's election manifesto, the party would not openly oppose it.

The 530-kilometre project aims at bring down travel time between Thiruvananthapuram in south and Kasargod in north to less than four hours. It takes at least ten hours by road and rail. Environmental concerns and huge financial obligations are the key points of resentment.

