Kerala police notice to anti-CAA stir triggers protest

The Kerala Police on Sunday issued a notice to an anti-CAA stir in front of the state secretariat, asking them to remove the shed in 48 hours.

This triggered severe criticism as the ruling Left Front in Kerala had been in the forefront in organising demonstrations against CAA with the Left Front leaders taking part in the anti-CAA demonstration in front of the Kerala government secretariat.

The demonstration was being carried out over the last two weeks to express solidarity with the Shaheen Bagh stir. Police cited security reasons in the notice for removing the shed.

While the Congress earlier criticised the Left Front government for police actions against anti-CAA stirs, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had alleged that extremist outfits like SDPI were trying to create trouble during anti-CAA stirs.