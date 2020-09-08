Kerala: Police raids Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin's house in cheating case

The city police on Tuesday carried out a search at the house of Manjeshwar MLA M C Kamaruddin in connection with the cheating cases registered against him.

Over a dozen cheating cases have already been registered against the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA from Kasargod district on the basis of petitions filed by investors of the Fashion Gold Jewellery business. Kamaruddin is the chairman of the shop. Managing director T K Pookoya Thangal has also been arraigned in the case.

According to police sources, searches were carried out at the houses of Kamaruddin and Pookoya Thangal. Documents related to the investments were recovered. Most documents were found at the house of Pookoya Thangal.

The statement of the MLA would be recorded soon, said police sources. The Kasargod district crime branch is probing the case.

Meanwhile, Kamaruddin told a section of media that he did not intend to cheat anyone. The business was started for livelihood and ended up in a loss, but there was sufficient means for returning the investments. He said the case against him was politically motivated.

The Kasargod-based jewellery firm has branches in Kasargod and Kannur districts. It pulled shutters earlier this year citing losses. There were around 800 investors in the firm who invested crores in it. Nine mahal committees in Kasargod also spoke about illegal investments in the MLA's gold business.