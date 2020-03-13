Kerala prisoners too join fight against COVID-19 by making masks

Prisoners in Kerala are also joining the fight against COVID-19 as they offer to make masks in view of the acute shortage of masks in the market following COVID-19 scare.

Tailoring units attached to prisons in seven districts in Kerala have commenced production of re-usable cotton masks by joining hands with the In-house Drug Bank (IHDB) of the government SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Prions director-general Mr Rishi Raj Singh issued a directive in this regard on Thursday.

Kerala was witnessing acute scarcity of masks as soon as COVID-19 scare broke out. Many medical shops have displayed 'no-stock' boards and there were even allegations that the single-use masks that used to be sold for Re. 1 was being sold in the black market for Rs.25 to Rs.50.

IHDB chief pharmacist Biju A said that the prisons were likely to supply masks by Saturday. IHDB plans to sell it for around Rs. 10 per piece. The two-layer cotton masks could be used continuously for five to six hours and could be washed and reused.