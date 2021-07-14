Kerala reports 15,637 fresh Covid-19 cases, 128 deaths

Kerala on Wednesday reported a total of 15,637 fresh Covid-19, which was the highest of recent times.
The state saw 128 deaths, which took the toll to 14,938.
The Covid-19 positivity rate in the state rose to 10.03.
Officials stated that the jump in cases was due to the record number of samples (1,55,882) being tested during the last 24 hours.
At present, there are over 1.17 active Covid-19 cases in the state.
