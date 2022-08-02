Kerala reports fifth monkeypox case; India's tally now 7

Kerala on Tuesday reported its fifth monkeypox case.
The patient, a 30-year-old, is currently undergoing treatment in Malappuram. He had reached Kozhikode airport on July 27 from UAE, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.
More to follow...
