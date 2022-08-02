Kerala reports 5th monkeypox case; India's tally now 7

Kerala reports fifth monkeypox case; India's tally now 7

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 02 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 12:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Kerala on Tuesday reported its fifth monkeypox case.

The patient, a 30-year-old, is currently undergoing treatment in Malappuram. He had reached Kozhikode airport on July 27 from UAE, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Monkeypox
India News

What's Brewing

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

 