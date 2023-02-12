Kerala safer than Karnataka, says Pinarayi Vijayan 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that even when minorities are coming under attack in neighbouring Karnataka, Kerala is a place where BJP's attempts to create communal tensions are not working.

He also said that one more chance for the BJP would be disastrous.

The senior CPM leader was referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's criticism about law and order situation of Kerala as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that CPM and Congress are involved in 'Kusthi' in Kerala and 'dosti' in Tripura,

Speaking at a function in Kottayam on Sunday, Vijayan asked Shah to make clear the reasons for his observations about the law and order problems in Kerala.

Also Read: Congress and JD(S), who believe in Tipu Sultan, can't do good for Karnataka: Shah

"Kerala is a place where BJP's attempts to unleash communal tension was not working. Even in neighboring Karnataka minority communities were coming under attack. People of all faiths live peacefully in Kerala. Does Amit Shah want other states to follow Kerala? Otherwise he should specify the problems in Kerala,"

Vijayan said that the CPM had once strongly resisted Congress's assault on the CPM in Tripura. There were even attempts to eliminate CPM.

He also said that earlier also democratic forces had joined hands to fight against attempts to have monopolistic rule.

"One more term to BJP could lead to a total disaster. In order to resist that, a strong platform of regional parties would be formed," he said.

It was during a function at Karnataka on Saturday that Shah made a veiled attack against Kerala by referring to crack down on the Popular Front of India.