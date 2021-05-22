Kerala seeing an alarming rise in Covid-19 deaths

Kerala is witnessing a steep rise in Covid-19 deaths over the last few days, even as the total fatality rate remains low at 0.3 per cent.

The daily death toll which until the first week of may had not crossed the double digits, remained under 50. More than 500 Covid-related deaths were reported over the last four days.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that most of the deaths being reported now were those who got infected when Covid-19 was at its peak in Kerala last week. Health experts had already alerted that the death rate may go up once the number of cases increases.

He also said that though the state was not witnessing a declining trend in fresh cases, experts were warning of a third phase and hence the state would continue to remain vigil.

The state has thus far reported 7,170 cases with the fatality rate at 0.3 per cent.