Kerala seeks detailed probe into death of 10-yr-old cycle polo player

Kerala government has sought a probe into the death of a 10-year-old Kerala girl who went to participate in the ongoing national cycle polo championship at Nagpur.

Fathima Nida Shihabuddin hailing from Alappuzha district died on Thursday. She was hospitalised following vomiting and her condition allegedly worsened after being given an injection.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty sent a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking a detailed probe into the death, including the alleged lapses in treatment.

The Kerala Cycle Polo Association alleged that the Cycle Polo Federation of India did not provide food and accommodation for the Kerala team.

The Kerala association was initially denied participation in the event owing to differences with the national federation. Later the Kerala association got entry with a court order.