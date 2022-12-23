Kerala seeks probe into death of cycle polo player

Kerala seeks detailed probe into death of 10-yr-old cycle polo player

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty sent a letter to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde seeking a detailed probe into the death

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 23 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 22:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Kerala government has sought a probe into the death of a 10-year-old Kerala girl who went to participate in the ongoing national cycle polo championship at Nagpur.

Fathima Nida Shihabuddin hailing from Alappuzha district died on Thursday. She was hospitalised following vomiting and her condition allegedly worsened after being given an injection.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty sent a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking a detailed probe into the death, including the alleged lapses in treatment.

The Kerala Cycle Polo Association alleged that the Cycle Polo Federation of India did not provide food and accommodation for the Kerala team.

The Kerala association was initially denied participation in the event owing to differences with the national federation. Later the Kerala association got entry with a court order.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

sports
Kerala
Death
Maharashtra
India News

What's Brewing

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

 