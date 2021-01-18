Kerala sees drop in school dropout rate

Kerala sees drop in school dropout rate

Kerala's general education minister said that making schools hi-tech helped lowering the dropout rate

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvanathapuram,
  • Jan 18 2021, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 19:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Kerala possessing the lowest school drop out rate among Indian states has witnessed a further drop to 0.11 per cent in 2019-2020.

While the dropout rate in the state was 0.22 per cent in 2016-17, in the next two years it came down to 0.16 per cent and 0.12 per cent.

Kerala general education minister C Raveendranath told the Assembly on Monday that various initiatives to make schools hi-tech indeed helped in bringing down the drop out rate.

The 2019-20 data published in the latest Economic Review showed that the drop out rate at the High school level was 0.15 per cent, upper primary was 0.06 per cent and lower primary was 0.11 per cent. The drop out rate was higher at high-range districts of Wayanad and Idukki at 0.50 per cent and 0.30 per cent respectively.

As per the MHRD report on Educational Statistics at a Glance- 2018, the all-India average dropout rate of primary students was 4.13 per cent while it was 4.03 per cent in upper primary and 17.06 per cent in secondary levels, said the economic review.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

school dropout
Education
Kerala

What's Brewing

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

Frankfurt Airport records lowest traffic since 1984

Frankfurt Airport records lowest traffic since 1984

38 men sexually abused me for months: Kerala minor

38 men sexually abused me for months: Kerala minor

 