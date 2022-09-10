Kerala sees high liquor sale during Onam

Bringing cheers to the cash-strapped state exchequer, Kerala witnessed high liquor sales worth Rs 117 crore on a single day during the Onam festival.

The record sale was on September 7, the ‘Uthradam day’, also known as the first Onam day. The sale on the corresponding day last year was worth Rs 85 crore.

Tax from liquor is a major source of revenue for the state government. Hence, increased liquor sales are beneficial for the exchequer.

The state is facing acute financial crunches and had to borrow Rs 3,000 crore to meet the Onam expenses, like bonuses to government employees.

Four liquor outlets in the state recorded sales of over Rs 1 crore on the first Onam day, with the highest being at an outlet at Ashramam in Kollam city where the total sale was worth Rs 1.06 crore.

The state witnessed high liquor sales a week ahead of Onam. The total liquor sale during the week was Rs 624 crore compared to Rs 529 crore during the corresponding period of last year.