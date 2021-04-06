Kerala sees higher polling in morning hours due to hot weather

A comparatively higher voter turnout in Kerala during the initial hours of the polling seemed to be due to the hot weather rather than the political heat.

Polling in Kerala crossed 50 per cent and reached 52.41 per cent by 2.05 pm. 54.31 per cent male voters, 50.63 per cent female and 23.87 per cent transgender voters already exercised their franchise.

Many voters who turned up for polling in the morning hours told reporters that it was due to the severe hot weather that they preferred to cast their votes early in the day. The state recorded a maximum temperature of 32 to 38 degrees Celsius during the morning hours on Tuesday.

In 2016 Assembly election, the state's polling per cent was 77.35 per cent, while it was 75.12 per cent in 2011. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the polling percentage was 77.67 per cent.