Kerala set to commence Covid-19 vaccination drive

Even as Kerala is yet to receive any formal communication regarding the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, the state is all set for the vaccination drive.

According to Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja, arrangements are already in place to receive vaccine doses and vaccinate 3.58 lakh persons, mainly health workers who have already registered. As many as 133 vaccination centres have been kept ready and at least 100 persons could be vaccinated in each centre daily. Observation facilities have been also made.

The health minister reviewed the arrangements in an online meeting with all district collectorates. The state is expecting to be prioritised as the number of fresh Covid-19 infections in Kerala remain on the higher side.

Meanwhile, 4,545 persons were tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, while 4,659 recovered and 23 died. The total number of persons under treatment for Covid-19 now is 64,179, while the total deaths reached 3,302.