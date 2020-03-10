Kerala shuts schools, cinema halls as coronavirus cases reach 12

Six more persons in Kerala have been tested positive for coronavirus forcing the Kerala government to initiate steps like closing down all educational institutions to contain the spread of the disease.

The total number of Covid-19 infected in Kerala at present reached 12, while 149 others were under surveillance in hospitals and 967 in-home quarantine. Test results of many are still pending.

All the fresh six cases were suspected to have contracted the virus from the three-member family at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district. The family allegedly did not disclose the fact that they returned from Italy on February 29. The fresh infected include the parents of one of the couples who are aged 96 and 85, two relatives who went to collect the family from Kochi international airport and two neighbours at Ranni who came in close contact with them. Earlier two persons contracted the virus owing to contact with the three member family. The total number of persons so far contracted the virus from the three member family reached eight.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a special Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that all classes up to seventh-standard would be shut till March 31. No annual examinations would be conducted up to sevent standard. Regular classes of all educational institutions, including professional colleges, will be also suspended. However, examinations would be held as per schedule. The restrictions would be applicable to CBSE and ICSE schools as well as private tuition centres also. Food for students at Anganwadis would be delivered at their houses. The Public Service Commission also postponed examinations scheduled for this month.

The Chief Minister also said that directives would be given to avoid festivals of religious centres during March. Pilgrims should also keep off from religious centres including Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple considering the high alert in the state. The Travancore Devaswaom Board decided to call off all major temple festivals in the coming weeks. Hotels have also tightened vigil against foreign tourists. Various organisations in the film sector decided to cancel the screening of films at theatres till March 31.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the condition of all the infected were stable now. Of the 12 Covid-19 positive patients in Kerala, seven are at Pathanamthitta, four at Kottayam and one at Ernakulam (Kochi). She also said that steps would be taken to ensure supply of masks and sanitisers.

Though the first Coronavirus infection cases in Indian were reported on three Malayali students who returned from China to Kerala in January-February, all the three were already cured.