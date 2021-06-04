Kerala SRTC to stake claim for domain names, takes help of 'Kannur Deluxe'

Kerala SRTC has decided to stake a claim for the domain names KSRTC.IN, KSRTC.ORG, KSRTC.COM based on the recent order of Registrar of Trade Marks in its favour on the abbreviation 'KSRTC', even as it may not go for a confrontation with its Karnataka counterpart over the use of the abbreviation.

Close on the heels of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi terming the row over 'KSRTC' unnecessary, Kerala SRTC chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar stated that Kerala SRTC will not engage in any confrontation for the 'KSRTC' abbreviation.

But it could not compromise on the domain name as the cash strapped Kerala SRTC was losing many bookings, especially in inter-state services connecting Bengaluru, as Karnataka SRTC was using the domain name for online booking. "Even Minister level or secretary-level talks would be initiated on the issue," he said.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that 'Kannur Deluxe', a crime thriller Malayalam movie released in 1969 was among various documents produced by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to substantiate its claims for the 'KSRTC' abbreviation and 'Ana Vandi' title.

Kerala SRTC sources said that a lot of documents had to be submitted before the Registrar of Trade Marks to establish its claim for 'KSRTC', emblem and the widely used term 'Ana Vandi'. It included many old photos in which KSRTC's emblem and logo were visible, the autobiography of a former Kerala Transport Minister and even the popular Malayalam film 'Kannur Deluxe'.

"The film was cited as evidence to show the popularity Kerala SRTC was enjoying during the late 1960s and the logo was also visible," said a Kerala SRTC official.

The film starring popular actors of those days, Prem Nazir and Sheela, was mainly shot inside the Kannur Deluxe bus service of KSRTC. KSRTC's emblem could be seen prominently in many parts of the film.

"Kerala SRTC former chairman and managing director Antony Chacko, zonal officer Sasidharan, deputy law officer P N Hena, nodal officer C G Pradeepkumar and advocate V C George were among those who had put in a lot of efforts to substantiate Kerala SRTC's claims," said Prabhakar.