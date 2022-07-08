Kerala teacher's 'Constitution temple' draws attention

At a time when the idea of Indian democracy is allegedly threatened, a temple of the Constitution set up by a retired school teacher in Thiruvananthapuram is drawing much attention.

C Sivadasan Pillai, 71, a retired social science teacher, set up a temple of the Constitution close to his house at Kudapanakkunnu in Thiruvananthapuram city last August. He nearly spent Rs 15 lakh for this.

A lamp is always lit in front of the Constitution, with a board in Malayalam stating that the document is the fortune of this house. It is offered as 'prasada' by Pillai to those who visit the temple.

Pillai considers the Constitution as the ultimate holy book in the country rather than any other religious ones. This prompted him to set up the temple. He is also trying to attract mainly students to the temple to inculcate respect for the Constitution.

He said that after the recent anti-Constitution remark by a Kerala minister, who eventually had to quit, his temple was attracting more people.