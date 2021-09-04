Kerala to enhance vigil against home quarantine violation

The Kerala government has decided to resume measures to ensure strict compliance of home quarantine by Covid-infected people as studies indicated that a good chunk of fresh Covid infection in Kerala were spreading from homes.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that various agencies like police, local bodies and health officials would constantly monitor compliance of home quarantine and facilities to extend assistance to households of people in quarantine would be initiated. Stringent legal measures would be taken against those flouting quarantine norms, and infected persons who flout home quarantine would be shifted to institutional quarantine facilities.

Though the state earlier used to strictly enforce home quarantine, laxity crept in on the part of authorities and this was considered to be one reasons for Covid surge in Kerala.

Read | Statewide lockdown not an option: Kerala CM Vijayan

Meanwhile, 29,682 more persons were tested Covid positive on Saturday with TPR of 17.54 per cent. The total Covid active cases in Kerala have now reached 2.50 lakh.

Vijayan said that international experts who attended a recent meeting convened by the state government expressed satisfaction over state's Covid situation and hence the state would consider further restoring normal life in the state like reopening of schools and withdrawing the night curfew and lockdown on Sundays. A meeting on Tuesday would review the situation.

Vijayan said that Kerala was making much progress in vaccination with nearly 75 per cent receiving at least first dose. The state may soon achieve herd immunity. The average hospitalisation of Covid patients in Kerala was also coming down.

Experts hailed Kerala's strategies especially by highlighting the low seroprevalence and low death rate of Covid in the state. Experts also pointed out that excess mortality in Kerala was low compared to other states.