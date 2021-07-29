Kerala to impose full Covid-19 lockdown on July 31, August 1 as cases rise

Kerala to impose full Covid lockdown on July 31, Aug 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 29 2021, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 11:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Kerala government will impose a complete lockdown on July 31 and August 1 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, news agency ANI reported.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said in a tweet that the Centre would send a 6-member team to Kerala headed by Director of National Centre for Disease Control to aid the state's ongoing efforts in Covid-19 management.

"Central Government is sending 6 member team to Kerala headed by NCDC Director. As large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state’s ongoing efforts in #COVID19 management," he said.

More to follow...

Kerala
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 lockdown

