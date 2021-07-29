Kerala to impose full Covid-19 lockdown on July 31, August 1 as cases rise

The Kerala government will impose a complete lockdown on July 31 and August 1 in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, news agency ANI reported.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also said in a tweet that the Centre would send a 6-member team to Kerala headed by Director of National Centre for Disease Control to aid the state's ongoing efforts in Covid-19 management.

"Central Government is sending 6 member team to Kerala headed by NCDC Director. As large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state’s ongoing efforts in #COVID19 management," he said.

As large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid state's ongoing efforts in #COVID19 management.

