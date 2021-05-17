Kerala to launch global tender to buy 3 crore Covid vaccines

Amid a shortage of vaccine to fight Covid-19, the Kerala government on Monday announced a global tender for procuring three crore vaccine doses.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state has initiated steps to call for a global tender for sourcing the vaccine doses.

"The tender notification will be issued today," he told reporters here.

Vijayan said the vaccination of those in the 18-44 age group has started in the state.

As announced earlier, vaccinations for those in the 18 to 44 age group will be first given to people who have a serious illness," he said.

After registering on the Central Government's Cowin website, they should log on to this link using the same phone number and submit the required information, he said.

"In addition, they have to upload the Co-morbidity Form after getting it filled by a registered medical practitioner. Please note that applications without Comorbidity Form will be rejected," he said.

So far, 50,178 applications have been submitted and of these, 45,525 applications have been verified, Vijayan added.