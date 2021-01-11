Kerala to seek CBI probe into rape, death of minor sisters

The Kerala government on Monday decided to seek a CBI probe into the rape and death of two minor sisters at Walayar in Palakkad in 2017.

The Kerala High Court last week ordered a re-trial into the case, setting aside a POCSO court order acquitting the accused.

The decision is of political significance as the CPM-led government in Kerala faced criticism for not seeking a CBI probe despite the long-pending demand of the victim's parents. The accused in the case were CPM activists.

The sisters, aged 13 and nine, were found hanging in their one-room thatched house in a gap of around 50 days on January 13 and March 4, in 2017. Medical reports of the deceased indicated sexual assault on the children.

The state police filed a charge sheet against the accused for rape and abetting suicide. But the POCSO court acquitted the accused citing lack of evidence. The High Court flayed the police and the trial court while ordering a re-trial.