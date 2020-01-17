Kerala Tourism's beef recipe row cooked up: Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran

While a beef recipe posted on Kerala Tourism's official twitter account triggered allegations of hurting communal sentiments, Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran accused that the row was being cooked up by giving communal flavour.

The post that appeared on January 15 had triggered criticisms, especially from Hindu outfits, that it was a deliberate move to post a beef recipe on 'Makara Sankranthi' day.

Strongly reacting to the criticisms, the tourism minister said on Friday that a section of communal fanatics was cooking up such row by giving communal flavour to every element, which was a very unfortunate tendency.

Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala: https://t.co/d7dbgWmlBw pic.twitter.com/aI1Y9vEXJm — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) January 15, 2020

The Minister said that the beef 'ularthu' recipe was posted as one of many promotions being carried out on the twitter account of Kerala Tourism, which has international followers. Earlier also recipes of many popular local dishes were shared on the account.

He also added that beef did not necessarily mean cow meat alone. If could be buffalo meat also.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists had alleged that the post on the beef recipe on the official twitter handle of Kerala Tourism was a deliberate attempt to hurt sentiments of cow worshipers.

Kerala had earlier strongly reacted to moves to impose restrictions on cow slaughtering. This had not gone down well with the Sangh Parivar outfits.