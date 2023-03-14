Kerala tries to downplay Kochi garbage scare; one dies allegedly due to smoke

Despite hundreds in Kochi suffering from breathing difficulties, many prominent persons complaining of discomfort and relatives of a person who allegedly died due to breathing difficulties, pinning the blame on the toxic fumes from the 12 days-long garbage yard fire, the ruling CPI(M) sought to downplay the situations in the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to an adjournment motion notice of opposition party Congress-led United Democratic Front on the matter, Local Administration minister M B Rajesh said that only 859 out of the eight lakh people of Kochi had turned up at the medical camps and the air quality of Kochi was better than that of Delhi. He also said that the issue was politicised and the media was creating a hype.

The minister also justified the party senior leader's kin's firm, Zonta Infratech, which is under scanner for getting the bio-mining contract of the garbage yard. The firm was operating similar projects in 24 cities in 12 states, he said.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan flayed that the minister was acting like the private firm's spokesperson. He also criticised that Health Minister Veena George advised Kochi people to wear masks only ten days after the fire. The opposition demanded a CBI probe into the garbage fire and boycotted the House after staging a protest.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's silence on the matter as well as his earlier foreign trips to study the garbage treatment systems in foreign countries are also under criticism.

Meanwhile, a Kochi resident died allegedly after breathing discomforts caused by the smoke from the garbage plant. Lawrence, a resident of Vazhakkala, less than ten kilometres from the Brahmapuram garbage yard, died on Monday. His wife Lizzy told the media that he was suffering from respiratory ailments and it aggravated over the last few days owing to the smoke from the garbage plant fire.

Opposition parties staged violent protests at the Kochi corporation demanding the resignation of mayor Anil Kumar.

Kochi, which is considered Kerala's commercial capital, has been reeling under the smoke and toxic fumes from the garbage yard since March 2. Many families even shifted from the city. Many noted personalities including writers and social activists had flayed the government's failure in tackling the issue. Actor Mammootty, who is a Kochi resident, said that he too suffered discomfort. "I reached Kochi a few days back from Pune. After reaching Kochi, I started suffering from cough and breathing issues," said the actor.

The Kerala High Court also pulled up the district administration for the delay in containing the smoke.