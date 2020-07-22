Kerala: UAE consulate gunman's house raided in connection with gold smuggling

Kerala smuggling: UAE consulate gunman's house raided

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Jul 22 2020, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 20:01 ist
Representative image.

Customs on Wednesday raided the house of a gunman belonging to the UAE consulate who made a bid to end his life recently.

Jayaghosh, who is a civil police officer with the Kerala police, was also placed under suspension for dereliction in duty as he did not report to his higher authorities about the chargé d'affaires Rashed Khamis Al Ashmia leaving India.

Customs suspect Jayaghosh's nexus with the smuggling racket as he was suspected to have accompanied a former employees of the consulate for clearing baggage from the Thruvananthapuram airport. At least ten pieces of baggage with gold were suspected to be cleared using the diplomatic tag over the last one year.

Customs also held one more person was held from Malappuram distinct by the customs. So fare nearly 15 persons were held by the customs, which included those who invested money for smuggling gold.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress alleged that a recent repair of CCTV cameras of the government Secretariat was dubious. It could be an attempt to erase visuals of the smuggling cases accused former UAE consulate employees visits to offices of many bureaucrats, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged.

Kerala
Gold
Smuggling
UAE

