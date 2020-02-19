Kerala woman kills son, tries to frame husband to live with lover

In a gruesome incident, a 22-year-old woman at Kannur in North Kerala allegedly killed her one-and-a-half-year-old son by throwing him to a sea wall made of rock to fulfil her desire to live with her lover.

The accused, identified as Saranya, even tried to accuse her husband Pranav for the killing of the child, Viyan.

The child was reported missing since Monday morning. His body was later recovered from between the rocks of the sea wall at Thayyil in Kannur town.

Saranya was staying with her parents at Thayyil because of differences with Pranav. On Sunday she invited Pranav to the house and the child was sleeping with them.

Police was suspicions about Saranya’s statements and the presence of saline water that was detected on her dress in forensic tests added to their doubts. Subsequent interrogations for more than 24 hours made Saranya admit the crime by Tuesday evening, said police sources.

Saranya was learnt to have planned the killing by herself and her lover also seemed to be unaware of the plans. She invited Pranav to the house with the intention of accusing him of the crime. She even ensured the child's death by hitting the child's head on a rock.

On Wednesday Saranya faced the ire of her relatives and neighbours as police took her to the house for collecting evidence. Some even tried to assault her.