Kerala's Covid-19 count touches 3.23 lakh with 7,283 cases; 250 health workers affected

Kerala reported 7,283 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 250 health workers, on Friday, taking the infection tally to 3,23,212 as the toll mounted to 1,113 with 24 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 51,836 samples were tested and results of 6767 were negative, taking the total recoveries so far to 2,28,998, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The active cases touched 95,008. Malappuram recorded the highest number of cases --1025, followed by Kozhikode 970, Thrissur 809, Palakkad 648, Ernakulam 606 and Thiruvananthapuram 595.

Twenty four deaths were confirmed today due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 1,113. Of the positive cases, 144 had come from outside Kerala and 5,731 were infected through contact, the release said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As many as 250 health workers were infected through contact, the highest being from Ernakulam (76) and Malappuram (65). As many as 2,76,727 people are presently under observation, including 25,582 in hospitals. So far 38,28,728 samples have been sent for testing.

State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Eight new areas were added to the list of Hot spots and an equal number removed.