Kerala's Covid TPR quadruples to 20% in just 10 days

Kerala's Covid-19 cases are shooting up again with the daily test positivity rate rising from 5 per cent just 10 days back, to 20 per cent on Thursday.

As many as 13,468 fresh cases were confirmed in the state, taking the total number of active cases to 64,529. The Omicron tally now stands at 480 after 59 new cases were detected across the state.

The actual number of Omicron cases, however, could be much higher as the state is currently sequencing only samples of those from high-risk countries and primary contacts of the infected patients.

A review meeting on Friday will take a call on whether educational institutions should be closed or not. The state health authorities have also decided to initiate action against a private nursing college in Pathanamthitta that did not report the emergence of an Omicron cluster.

