Kerala's football fervour impresses FIFA too

Kerala's football fervour impresses FIFA too

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on November 20

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 09 2022, 01:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 01:52 ist
Fans wave flags next to the giant cutouts of players from Brazil's Neymar (L), Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (C) and Argentine Lionel Messi, erected by football fans in river Cherupuzha at Kozhikode in India's Kerala state on November 7, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Credit: AFP Photo

The giant cutouts of football legends Lionel Messi and Neymar over a river at Kozhikode in Kerala, which had triggered a row, have now grabbed the attention of the football World Cup organisers FIFA.

With only 12 days left for the start of the World Cup in Qatar, the global football body posted a picture of the cutouts from Kerala on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday with the caption "Giant cutouts of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popped up on a local river ahead of the tournament."

Re-tweeting it, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Kerala and Keralites have always loved football and it is on full display with #Qatar2022 around the corner. Thank you @FIFAcom for acknowledging our unmatched passion for the sport."

While cutouts of only Lionel Messi and Neymar had been placed initially on the river at Pullavoor in the suburbs of Kozhikode, football fans later placed a cutout of Cristiano Ronaldo too to honour the Portuguese great.

A lawyer had complained that the cutouts were encroachments on the river and affected its natural flow and caused pollution. However, the local body concerned rejected the complaint, deciding not to spoil the football fervour in the region.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Football
FIFA
2022 FIFA World Cup
World Cup
Pinarayi Vijayan
India News
Sports News

What's Brewing

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

 