Kerala's home delivery of liquor move facing stiff resistance

A move to introduce home delivery of liquor in Kerala is facing stiff resistance at its initial stages itself.

After new restrictions were imposed due to the Covid-19 surge in the state, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which is the sole wholesale distributor of liquor in Kerala, started working on a proposal to introduce home delivery of liquor.

But various anti-liquor forums like the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council have strongly opposed the move.

It is important to note that liquor sale is a major source of revenue for the government.

Government sources said that amendments in the rules would be required to allow home delivery of liquor. Since it is a policy matter, a decision would require detailed deliberations. Hence, only the upcoming government in the state can take a call on the matter.

The Beverages Corporation was looking to start with home delivery of premium brands at major cities and a proposal was being prepared.

Liquor outlets in Kerala are closed from Tuesday as part of the restrictions to curb Covid-19 spread.