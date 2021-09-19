Kerala's Rs 12 crore Onam bumper lottery ticket results announced

The results of the Kerala government's Onam bumper lottery was announced on Sunday, and the state is eagerly waiting to know about the owner of the ticket that won the first prize of Rs 12 crore.

The ticket bearing number TE 645465 was found to be sold at Tirpunithura near Kochi. The winner would get around Rs. 6.50 crore after taxes and agent's commission. Six other tickets were selected for the second prize of Rs 1 crore each.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal who inaugurated the lucky draw said that a training session on fund management would be given to lottery ticket winners.

A total of 54 lakh Onam bumper lottery tickets were sold out for a total of Rs. 126.5 crore this year, while around 44 lakh tickets were sold out last year. The price of the ticket was Rs. 300.

