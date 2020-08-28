Kin of Sterlite police firing victims demand better jobs

Two years after the Tamil Nadu government gave them jobs on compassionate grounds, kin of victims of the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest are now demanding “better jobs” that suit their education qualification.

Kin of the 13 persons who died during the police firing on May 22, 2020, and severely injured persons who were allotted government jobs have now knocked at the doors of the judicial commission headed by Justice (Retd) Aruna Jagadeesan seeking her intervention in getting “better jobs” for them.

The family members submitted a representation to the retired judge on Wednesday in Thoothukudi, 635 km from here, demanding a change of jobs based on the educational qualification of the candidates. The kin were appointed as assistant to Village Administrative Officer (VAO) and other positions like a cook in a community or a school kitchen.

In their representation, the kin of the victims pointed out that a family member of P Jeyaraj and his son Emmanuel Bennix, who died after being tortured by police during custody in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district, being awarded a government job in the rank of a junior assistant.

“We have brought to the attention of the retired judge the gross injustice that has been done to us in allotment of jobs. When the sister of the Sathankulam custodial death victim is allotted a job based on her educational qualification, why not family members of those who died in the Sterlite police firing incident? Why are we discriminated against?” asked Vanitha, mother of 17-year-old Snowlin, who died in the firing.

Her youngest son has been made assistant to VAO, though she says he is “qualified for a much better position.” Asked why they are demanding job change two years after accepting the orders and joining duty, Vanitha said they were not aware of the rules then.

“We have not got justice yet. Even after two years, we are being discriminated against. We want to know why rules are not being followed for us,” she told DH.

Jayakumar, whose brother Selvasekar was one of the victims of the police firing, told DH that the government has allotted “menial” jobs for the kin of those who laid their lives for “protecting the people” of Thoothukudi.

“My elder sister got the job of assistant to VAO despite her holding a post-graduate degree. Is that fair? Is not the government aware that jobs under compassionate grounds are granted according to the educational qualification?” Jayakumar asked.

Jayakumar said Justice Aruna Jagadeesan promised to take their grievances to the government by writing a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Government sources told DH that a decision on the demand of the kin of the Sterlite police firing victims will have to be taken at the top level.

“Since the demand is for appointing the kin to posts such as junior assistant, the District Collector cannot give orders for appointment of such posts. He is not vested with such powers. The Commission is also of the view that the decision has to come from the top,” a government official said.

At least 13 persons were killed when the 100-day long protests against expansion of the Sterlite Copper plant turned violent result in police firing.

After the incident, the copper smelter was closed down by the Tamil Nadu government citing violations by the Vedanta-owned group, which appealed against the decision in the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Though the NGT allowed reopening of the plant, the Supreme Court struck down the order on the grounds of maintainability after which the company approached the Madras High Court.

The court had on August 18 upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s order closing down the plant. Sterlite Copper has now approached the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order.