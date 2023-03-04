Kochi under smog threat as garbage plant fire remains unbated

A fire that broke out in the garbage heaps spread over acres of land at Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi remains unabated even after four days, putting many parts of Kochi city in the grip of smog threat.

Apart from taking war-footing measures to douse the fire, the district administration also urged the local people to remain inside home as far as possible to avoid health risks caused by the toxic fumes from the garbage, including plastic. The smoke from the garbage plant reportedly spread up to ten kilometres from the garbage plant.

Apart from fire tenders, aerial spraying of water was also tried to douse the fire that began on Thursday. But the wind and hot climate conditions were making the efforts challenging for the 200 odd personnel involved in the fire-fighting.

Health Minister Veena George and Industries Minister P Rajeeve held a meeting in Kochi to review the situation and expressed hopes that the fire could be brought under control by Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the police also launched a probe to find the reason for the fire. There were allegations that it was not an accidental fire but a deliberate one as the garbage heaps were getting accumulated. Earlier also similar instances of fire were reported at the plant.