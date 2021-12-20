Lack of adherence to Covid norms concerns Tamil Nadu government

Regretting the “lack of adoption” of Covid appropriate behaviour in public places by a majority of people especially in the wake of the Omicron threat, the Tamil Nadu government has written to district collectors to lead campaigns to stress the need for people to follow the rules and increase monitoring and enforcement drives.

Principal Secretary (Health) J Radhakrishnan wrote to district collectors, the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, Director of Public Health, and directors of airports in the state, saying a lot of “constructive contribution, and cooperation from the people” is needed in terms of adoption of prevention and control measures in a sustained manner.

Tamil Nadu has so far reported just one confirmed case of the Omicron variant but it suspects that the variant may be found in samples of over two dozen people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and have sent their samples for genomic sequencing. The state has also asked the Centre to bring all international travellers arriving at airports under the purview of compulsory RT-PCR tests, to avoid huge spread of the Covid-19 strain.

The four-page letter stressed on the need to improve the vaccination coverage among the elderly and immune-compromised individuals and educating people – who have travelled and not travelled – to get tested immediately if they have symptoms of Covid-19. Radhakrishnan also asked the district administrations to give a daily update on Covid facilities, ICU beds, Oxygen beds and availability of oxygen concentrators, cylinders, and relevant medicines.

“…You are again requested to lead the Covid appropriate behaviour campaigns by involving people from all walks of life and making it a people’s movement and mission as repeatedly emphasised by our Hon’ble Chief Minister,” Radhakrishnan told the district collectors.

He also asked them to increase the monitoring and enforcement drives on Covid appropriate behaviour in addition to strictly enforcing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for permitted activities. The Health Secretary also stressed increased surveillance, continuing the aggressive and increased testing, tracking and treatment, complete adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

“It is not vaccines instead of masks, distancing, ventilation or hand hygiene, but instead follow up of all the disease prevention methods completely and consistently. As stated by him (WHO Director-General), we need to Do it all, Do it consistently and Do it well,” Radhakrishnan added.

Tamil Nadu has so far administered nearly 8 crore vaccine doses and is fast-tracking vaccination by holding two special camps across the state every week. The state has also found that the death rate among the vaccinated population is very less, while it is quite high among the unvaccinated.

