Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana flays Bangladeshi campaign against her

A filmmaker from Lakshadweep Aisha Sultana, against whom a sedition case has been registered recently, has flayed social media campaigns claiming she was a Bangladeshi. Sultana has warned of legal action against those spreading misleading campaigns against her.

Sultana alleged that the campaign against her was in retaliation to the protest she raised against the BJP government at the Centre as well as the Praful Khoda Patel administration of Lakshadweep. She said that fake profiles in her name with nativity given as Bangladesh were also being created by vested interest groups.

She also shared on social media screenshots of some misleading campaigns against her stating that she was a Bangladeshi Hindu by birth, a Pakistani inhabitant Muslim who migrated to Lakshadweep. She commented that many were struggling to make her a Bangladeshi.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court sought a report from the Lakshadweep administration on the sedition case against Sultana. The report was sought on an anticipatory bail plea she filed, which would be considered on June 17.

The Kavaratti police registered the case on the basis of a petition filed by BJP Lakshadweep president Abdulkhader Haji citing a remark of Sultana in a TV channel discussion that Covid-19 surge in Lakshadweep due to decisions of administrator Praful Khoda Patel was a "bioweapon". She was issued a notice to report at the police station on June 20.

Sultana said in the petition that the sedition charges against her were baseless as she only reacted against various decisions of the Lakshadweep administration as she also hailed from the island.