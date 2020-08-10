Landslides wipe out Tamil Nadu family in Kerala village

21-year-old Vijay says he has nothing more to lose as the landslides at Pettimudi near Munnar last week snatched away his entire family of 15 people, including his father and mother. Only his step-mother managed to survive the devastating landslide and is currently recuperating at a hospital in Kerala.

Of the 15 people, bodies of only seven people—Vijay’s father Shanmugaiah, mother, three sisters and husbands of two sisters—have been found, while the husband of the third sister and eight children are still missing. While Shanmugaiah’s second wife died, his first wife has survived.

Follow all the latest news and updates on Kerala rains live here

“How do I describe my loss? I lost my entire family. There is none left except my step-mom. Everything was gone in one night. Worse is, we could not even see the lifeless bodies of the children. We have no hope that they would have survived,” Vijay told DH.

Vijay’s father, who belonged to Kayathar in Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu, had migrated to Munnar and was working at the Kannan Devan Tea Estate along with his sons-in-law. More than 45 people who are either dead or missing belonged to this village, which is now mourning the loss.

Read: Death toll in Munnar landslide rises to 49, over 25 still missing

The 21-year-old survived as he was stranded in his native village after coming from Pune due to the Covid-19 lockdown. “Numerous efforts to go to Munnar to meet my parents and sisters failed due to lockdown restrictions. I have been here for the past three months and I really do not know how to come out of this irreparable loss,” he told DH, choking often.

Vijay, his cousin Ravi, and uncle Murugaiah went to Munnar to complete the last rites of their family members and returned only on Sunday. They had to return immediately to Kayathar as they could not find a place to stay due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Also Read: Shutters of Pamba dam in Kerala shut

"We were standing in the rain for 8 hours in a row. All that we could see was the disfigured bodies of my uncle and his family. No one should face such a tragic death in their life... Some bodies were beyond recognition as they were pulled out several hours after the landslides,” Ravi said.

Ravi said he visited his uncle and his cousin sisters in Munnar in March just before the nationwide lockdown was announced and stayed with them for a few days. “I was very much attached to my uncle’s family. I was like their son Vijay, even much more than him. Our world has come crashing down with the landslides,” Ravi said.