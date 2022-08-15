CPI leader donates Rs 10 lakh award to CM's Relief Fund

Left leader Nallakannu gets ‘Eminent Tamil’ award, donates Rs 10 lakh prize money to CM's Relief Fund

The DMK government constituted the award last year after it came to power to recognize the contributions of people from various walks of life to the development of Tamil Nadu

E T B Sivapriyan
E T B Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Aug 15 2022, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 20:55 ist
MK Stalin presents the 'Thagaisal Thamizhar' award to veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu on I-Day, August 15, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R Nallakannu surprised everyone at the Independence Day celebrations on Monday when he donated Rs 10 lakh prize money awarded to him by the state government to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund by adding Rs 5,000 from his pocket to it. 

Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over the ‘Eminent Tamil’ (Thai Saal Tamizhar) award to Nallakannu along with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh at the Independence Day celebrations at the Fort St George here. Immediately after receiving the award, Nallakannu, who was CPI state secretary, handed over the cash prize along with Rs 5,000 to Stalin as his contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. 

Also Read | M K Stalin announces hike in DA for govt staff, pensioners

The DMK government constituted the award last year after it came to power to recognize the contributions of people from various walks of life to the development of Tamil Nadu. The first award was presented to freedom fighter and veteran CPI(M) leader N Sankaraiah by Stalin at the former’s residence on August 14, 2021. 

