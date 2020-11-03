Legendary violinist T N Krishnan passes away at 92

Legendary violinist T N Krishnan, a colossus in the field of violin and the Carnatic music industry, passed away in Chennai on Monday night. He was 92.

He is survived by wife Kamala, son Sriram Krishnan and daughter Viji Krishnan.

Born in Tripunithura in Kerala in 1928 to A Narayana Iyer and Ammini Ammal, Krishnan was a child prodigy and worked with some of the best names in the Carnatic music industry like Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer. He learned music from his father. Arriving in Chennai in 1942, Krishnan made the city his home.

Not just in performing music, he also excelled in the field of teaching music as a professor at the Music College in Chennai and later as Dean of the School of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi.

"He strode the world of violin and music like a colossus. The living legend Sri T N Krishnan passes on, leaving the music world bereft. Atma Shanti," Carnatic musicians Ranjani-Gayathri said. "Faultless aesthetics cast a golden glow on everything he played. The most natural musician who seemed to us as though he was born playing this way. Years and age left virtually no mark on him or his music".

Krishnan, whose first concert was at the age of eight, had many accolades coming for his music. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1973, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1974, the Sangeetha Kalanidhi in 1980, and Padma Bhushan in 1992.

A regular at the prestigious Music Academy during the Margazhi season, Krishnan, many of his fans said, will be missed most on the Christmas Day (December 25) as the morning slot (9 am to 11.30 am) had always been his for several years.

"Another legend, Sangita Kalanidhi Sri.#TNKrishnan mama, one of the greatest violin maestros, aged 92 moved on to another world. Every year, Dec 25th, 9am - 11:30am slot in Music Academy would remain a memory henceforth," Swathi Ravichandran, a Carnatic music lover, posted on her Twitter page.

Videos of Krishnan playing the famous Christmas song, 'Jingle Bells', at one of his concerts on December 25 has been dotting social media sites since early Tuesday morning.

Not just in India, Krishnan had travelled to several countries for his performance.