LG Soundararajan receives vaccine at women's hospital

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday inaugurated a special vaccination drive against Covid-19 for those above 45 years old by taking the shot. Tamilisai, aged 60, took the vaccination at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for Women.

She appealed to all those aged above 45 to get the vaccination as a preventive measure. The vaccination would be done from Monday to Saturday between 10 AM and 5 PM at the hospital. She presented her aadhaar card as proof of her age, a press release from the Health Department said.