M K Stalin to hold gram sabha meetings in Tamil Nadu CM, Dy CM and ministers' constituencies

Taking the battle to AIADMK strongholds, DMK President M K Stalin will hold 'People's Gram Sabha' meetings in assembly constituencies currently held by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and five of their cabinet colleagues this week.

Beginning January 7, Stalin will criss-cross the state to cover the seven constituencies that are considered AIADMK strongholds. Besides the constituencies represented by EPS and OPS, Stalin will travel to segments currently held by ministers P Thangamani, K P Anbalagan, C Vijayabhaskar, R B Udhayakumar, and D Jayakumar.

People's Gram Sabha meetings, as they are called, is part of DMK's outreach before Stalin formally launches his campaign for the assembly elections later this month. Assembly elections are due in April-May.

Such meetings are conducted across the state by DMK seniors who pass “resolutions” at the end of the meeting “rejecting the AIADMK Government.”

Stalin has been accusing the AIADMK Government of “rampant corruption” and had even knocked at the doors of Governor Banwarilal Purohit seeking action against EPS, OPS, and seven of their cabinet colleagues under Prevention of Corruption Act.

DMK sources said Stalin, who is happy at the response he has received so far during his tour, has now decided to take the fight to the strongholds of EPS, OPS and their ministerial colleagues. Already, Stalin deputed his half-sister Kanimozhi to campaign in Edappadi, the home constituency of the Chief Minister, while appointed a former AIADMK man, Thanga Tamilselvan, as the in-charge of Theni district from where OPS hails.

“Our president feels it is necessary to take the fight to the bastions of key men in the AIADMK. He will travel across the state to cover seven constituencies this week,” a senior leader told DH.

On January 7, he will begin by visiting Palacode, represented by Anbalagan, and Edappadi, while visiting Komarapalayam (Thangamani), Viralimalai (Vijayabaskar) on January 8, Tirumangalam (Udhayakumar), and Bodinayakkanur (OPS) on January 9, and Royapuram in Chennai (Jayakumar) on January 10.