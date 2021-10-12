MAA elections: Prakash Raj's associates resign from actors' body

Two days after their election, 11 office bearers from actor Prakash Raj's panel have announced their decision to quit the Telugu Movie Artists Association (MAA) positions.

The decision follows Raj's exit from MAA after he was trounced by actor Manchu Vishnu in the presidential elections. Raj has accused that the Telugu regionalism propagated by his opposition panel has resulted in his defeat.

The biennial elections of MAA which has over 900 members including all actors in the Telugu film industry, were held on Sunday. The majority of the office bearers like vice-presidents, secretaries, treasurer, executive committee members were elected from the Vishnu panel.

On Tuesday, Raj along with the elected members of his panel announced their decision not to occupy their posts.

“As the newly elected MAA body consists of members from both the panels, there is a probability of differences arising between us. Since we cannot stop probing (any wrongdoing), we thought it is better that MAA is run entirely by Vishnu panel people. But we will continue to question, from outside, if MAA's welfare, development activities are held up,” Raj panel members stated in their resignation letter addressed to the president.

Holding a press conference later, Raj and his associates alleged malpractices on the election day and during the counting and that senior actor Manchu Mohanbabu, father of Vishnu, had abused some of them.

Refuting some news reports, Raj said that they do not have any plans to form a different association.

President-elect Vishnu, who on Monday requested Raj to reconsider his decision to quit MAA, is yet to react to the en-masse resignations.

