Madras HC bars usage of phones inside temples across Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court has barred devotees from using mobile phones inside temples across Tamil Nadu.

The court decision was taken to maintain 'purity and sanctity' of places of worship. The order came following a plea seeking ban on use of mobile phones at the Subramanya Swamy temple.

According to a Live Law report, the court said that under Article 25 of the Constitution, all persons are entitled to freely profess, practice and propagate religion, however, such freedom to act and practise can be subject to regulations, inside the premises of the temple.

"The Rules under the Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorization Act, 1947 also prescribe certain code of conduct for maintenance of order and decorum in the temple, apart from the regulations made by the trustee or authority as the case may," the court said.

The judges said temples are institutions central to every one's life. "It is not only a place of worship, but also integral to the socio-cultural and economic life of people. It is a living tradition that still draws hundreds of thousands of devotees seeking to experience divinity and spirituality offered by the temple. The systems and structures which support this experience, make a temple to have its own management needs," the bench said.

It directed the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department to comply the directions in all temples of Tamil Nadu

The court also suggested temples to set up lockers for storing phones of devotees visiting temples.